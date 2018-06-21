Meet Atul Gawande, the best-selling author and surgeon who will now head the Buffet-Dimon-Bezos venture

Atul Gawande, a Harvard surgeon, writer and eminent public health innovator, will be heading a healthcare company started by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase.

As per a report by Business Standard, Gawande, 52, will take over as the CEO of the new company, headquartered in Boston. Gawande, who has dedicated his public health career to building better health care delivery in the US and around the world, was reported as saying, “Now I have the backing of these remarkable organisations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all. This work will take time but must be done. The system is broken, and better is possible.”

Currently, he practices endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and teaches at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. Apart from these responsibilities, he is also the founding executive director of Ariadne Labs, a health systems innovation centre and a staff writer for The New York Times.

The biggest question posed to him would be to do things differently so that he does not replicate the failures of the past. In 2009, Gawande had written a book called ‘The Checklist Manifesto’, which was acclaimed by readers from different walks of life around the world. Many industries used the principles mentioned in the book to a great effect.

Warren Buffet, CEO and Chairman - Berkshire Hathaway - is confident that Gawande will be successful in curtailing the rising medical costs and providing better care to people. Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman - JPMorgan Chase released a statement which stated that they were fortunate to have an extraordinary leader and innovator like Atul with them.

Meanwhile Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO, Amazon, feels that Gawande embodies the three qualities of an expert’s knowledge, a beginner’s mind and a long-term orientation, which are required to make this venture successful.