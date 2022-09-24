English
    Meesho records 80% jump in sale with 88 lakh orders on day 1 of festive season sale

    The company said that it has received orders from deep corners of the country such as Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur and Ambikapur.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho on Saturday said it registered around 80 per cent jump in the business with close to 87.6 lakh orders on Friday, the first day of its five-day festive season sale. Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities accounted for around 85 per cent of orders on day one, the company said in a statement.

    "Meesho clocked a record around 87.6 lakh orders on the first day of its flagship festive sale event the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale. This is the highest number of orders recorded by the company in a single day up about 80 per cent from day one of previous year's sale," the statement said. The company said that it has received orders from deep corners of the country such as Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur and Ambikapur.

    "With a wide assortment of around 6.5 crore active product listings at lowest prices, the sale exemplifies Meesho's mission towards democratising e-commerce for everyone," it said. Fashion, beauty & personal care, home & kitchen, and electronic accessories were the top-selling categories on day one, while consumers bought everything from sarees to analog watches, jewellery sets, mobile cases and covers, bluetooth headphones, choppers and peelers in record volumes to fulfil their festive shopping aspirations, the company said.

    "With around 85 per cent of orders and approximately 75 per cent of sellers coming from Tier 2 and beyond cities, we are humbled to have created a far-reaching impact in the deepest corners of the country. "We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, empower MSMEs and further boost accessibility and affordability for our heterogenous base of consumers," Meesho CXO for Business Utkrishta Kumar said.

     
    Tags: #Business #festive season #India #Meesho #Meesho sales
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 12:55 pm
