Meesho records 5.35 million orders in one-day sale event

SoftBank and Meta-backed e-commerce startup Meesho recorded 5.35 million orders during its one-day sale event, registering a five-fold jump on a year-on-year basis.

Meesho had registered 1 million orders during the "Maha Indian Savings Sale" it hosted on June 6, last year.

"From 1 million orders on June 6, 2021 to 5.35 million orders on June 5, 2022 -- the e-commerce platform has seen stellar growth in spite of prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Nearly 1 lakh sellers participated in the recent sale," Meesho said in a statement.

Around 75 per cent of the participating sellers were from tier-2 and beyond regions, including deeper corners of the country such as Bathinda, Haldwani, Solapur and Tirunelveli among others.

Participating sellers witnessed around 217 per cent increase in orders during the sale event, compared to business-as-usual (BAU). Over 26,000 new sellers participated in the sale event, the statement said.

"Despite rising inflation and macroeconomic conditions, we hit an all-new record of 5.35 million orders during the one-day sale event, serving over 20,000 pin codes. In the last 6 months, we have witnessed around a 3.75 times jump in seller participation in sale events," Meesho, business CXO, Utkrishta Kumar said. Meesho's app downloads surged nearly 5 times on a year-on-year basis to over 102 million in January-March 2022 period.

"We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, make e-commerce accessible to customers from all corners of the country, and innovate to become the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in the country," Kumar said. Meesho said that, nearly 78 per cent of the demand came from markets like Bhilai, Guntur, Hubli, Kollam, Meerut and Port Blair.

Top categories to witness the highest growth during the sale were apparel, kids wear, consumer electronics and home decor, the statement said.