English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Meesho joins hands with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation

    Meesho expects to generate significant competitive advantage as it looks to build an AI-first supplier experience, better user acquisition strategies and a personalised shopping experience for the next billion e-commerce users in the country, according to a joint statement.

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    (Image: Shutterstock)

    Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced a strategic association with Google Cloud to drive its digital transformation journey.

    With this collaboration, Meesho expects to generate significant competitive advantage as it looks to build an AI-first supplier experience, better user acquisition strategies and a personalised shopping experience for the next billion e-commerce users in the country, according to a joint statement.

    "Meesho teams up with Google Cloud for faster innovation at scale,” the statement said.

    Meesho will leverage Google Cloud’s scalable and reliable infrastructure to drive operational efficiency, modernisation and scale for growth while delivering better performance and experience to its users.

    Google Cloud will also enable Meesho to advance its AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) capabilities across its value chain to augment business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimisation.

    Close

    Related stories

    "This will enable further personalisation of shopping experience for a user base composed of about 50 per cent new to e-commerce consumers,” it said.

    "Through this partnership, we aim to deliver streamlined and reliable performance for merchants and consumers with reduced latency, even during peak times,” Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO of Meesho said.

    "Google Cloud will help Meesho gain faster insights with data, predict future outcomes with AI, and create dynamic, memorable customer experiences,” Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud – India said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Google Cloud #Meesho #Technology
    first published: May 2, 2022 04:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.