Meesho digitises 30,000 small businesses in West Bengal

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho on Tuesday announced that it has digitised more than 30,000 small businesses from West Bengal on the platform. The company also said in a statement that it has roped in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former national team skipper Sourav Ganguly for its marketing campaign during the upcoming festive season.

Meesho has witnessed a significant increase in the number of MSMEs from West Bengal joining the platform in the past year. Top categories preferred by the suppliers in the region include apparel, personal care & wellness, consumer electronics and home dcor, the statement said. The e-commerce firm recently added Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia to its platform with an eye on 377 million potential regional users.

The platform has on-boarded notable Indian cricket administrator, commentator and former national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly for its marketing campaign around the upcoming festive season, the statement said. It claimed that the platform recorded over 100 million transacting users in the last year with customers from Tier 2+ markets being the key driver of this growth, accounting for 80 per cent of all shoppers.

The company also said that the platform recently logged more than 102 million downloads in the fourth quarter of FY'22, registering a 5 times year-on-year jump.