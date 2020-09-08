Medicine sales decline in August after two months: Report

Sales of medicines in India saw a slump in August after two months, with overall sales falling over 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,162 crore.

Total medicine sales increased by 2.4 percent and 0.2 percent in June and July respectively, Mint reported citing data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

While sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic drugs, vitamins rose in August, anti-infective and respiratory drugs saw a decline in volumes, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Sales of anti-infectives fell 11 percent YoY in August, declining for the fifth consecutive month, Mint reported.

This could be because patients are avoiding going to doctors’ clinics and hospital out-patient departments due to fears of contracting COVID-19, the report said. It could also indicate that the number of infections has lowered since people have been staying at home.

Sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic medicines grew 11.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively in August, the report said.

While sales of vitamins grew 6.2 percent in August, respiratory drugs declined 12.4 percent, as against a 2 percent drop during the previous month.

All top 10 drugmakers in India, barring Cipla and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, recorded a 1.1-7-7 percent fall in sales.

Cipla, which manufactures COVID-19 drugs such as favipiravir, remdesivir and tocilizumab, posted a 7.4 percent growth in overall sales during August, the report said.

Other companies that manufacture COVID-19 medicines, such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ipca Laboratories, also reported a growth in sales.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a one-third spike in sales at Rs 347 crore during August, Ipca Laboratories saw a 9.8 percent increase in volumes at Rs 200 crore.