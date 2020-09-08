172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|medicine-sales-decline-in-august-after-two-months-report-5810361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Medicine sales decline in August after two months: Report

While sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic drugs, vitamins rose in August, anti-infective and respiratory drugs saw a decline in volumes

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sales of medicines in India saw a slump in August after two months, with overall sales falling over 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,162 crore.

Total medicine sales increased by 2.4 percent and 0.2 percent in June and July respectively, Mint reported citing data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

While sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic drugs, vitamins rose in August, anti-infective and respiratory drugs saw a decline in volumes, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Sales of anti-infectives fell 11 percent YoY in August, declining for the fifth consecutive month, Mint reported.

This could be because patients are avoiding going to doctors’ clinics and hospital out-patient departments due to fears of contracting COVID-19, the report said. It could also indicate that the number of infections has lowered since people have been staying at home.

Sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic medicines grew 11.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively in August, the report said.

While sales of vitamins grew 6.2 percent in August, respiratory drugs declined 12.4 percent, as against a 2 percent drop during the previous month.

All top 10 drugmakers in India, barring Cipla and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, recorded a 1.1-7-7 percent fall in sales.

Cipla, which manufactures COVID-19 drugs such as favipiravir, remdesivir and tocilizumab, posted a 7.4 percent growth in overall sales during August, the report said.

Other companies that manufacture COVID-19 medicines, such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ipca Laboratories, also reported a growth in sales.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a one-third spike in sales at Rs 347 crore during August, Ipca Laboratories saw a 9.8 percent increase in volumes at Rs 200 crore.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:03 am

tags #Business #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.