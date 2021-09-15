MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Streaming Live:Making Most of Life Time Stock Markets Highs
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MediaTek to scale up R&D in India, plans hiring across board by March

Without disclosing the actual number, MediaTek in a statement said it is looking to hire across offices in India, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, smart home and enterprise segments, 5G and wireless communications, among others.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST

Chipset company MediaTek on Wednesday said it plans to aggressively hire people to strengthen and expand research and development facilities in India during the current financial year.

Without disclosing the actual number, MediaTek in a statement said it is looking to hire across offices in India, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, smart home and enterprise segments, 5G and wireless communications, among others.

“India is an important market for MediaTek and we are reiterating our commitment and support to the government's Make in India programme by investing in local Indian talent and scaling capabilities to drive innovation for India and global markets,” MediaTek Bengaluru General Manager, Rituparna Mandal said.

With the new hiring initiative, MediaTek is keen on augmenting skills such as protocol stack development, digital signal processing, Wi-Fi technology and field testing.

“We plan to hire aggressively from Indian campuses this year, to strengthen our research and product design capabilities across research centres in Bengaluru and Noida.

Close

Related stories

"People are our greatest asset and we aim to hire managerial and technical leaders who can help us make a quantum leap in innovation and achieve our goals of developing advanced and inclusive solutions," Mandal said.

In 2020, MediaTek invested approximately USD 2.6 billion,  24 per cent of the company's revenue, in R&D.

In 2021, MediaTek further expanded its R&D budget to over USD 3 billion for future business growth opportunities, the statement said.

"MediaTek recently emerged as the preferred chipset partner for smartphone OEMs in India, and over 92 per cent of all managerial positions at MediaTek overseas sites are locally hired," it said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #MediaTek #RD
first published: Sep 15, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.