Media research body MRUCI elects IPG Mediabrands’ CEO Shashi Sinha as chairman

Jagran Prakashan’s director Shailesh Gupta becomes the vice chairman

September 02, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

IPG Mediabrands’ chief executive officer, Shashi Sinha, has been elected as Chairman of Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), a not-for-profit industry body in existence since 1994. MRUCI conducts the Indian Readership Survey (IRS), a flagship periodical study on readership and product consumption.

Jagran Prakashan’s director Shailesh Gupta was announced as vice-chairman. Sinha takes over the mantle from Pratap Pawar, Chairman, Sakal Media Group, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2019-20 and 2020-21.

While handing over the mantle to Sinha, Pawar said, “We faced some challenging times due to the global pandemic, but I am glad we are soon returning to normalcy. With the change in name from Media Research Users Council (MRUC) to Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), and the modification of the IRS questionnaire, we will not only further boost our national stature and representation, but also successfully meet the fast-evolving needs and expectations of our stakeholders.”

On his chairmanship, Sinha, a media veteran, said, “MRUCI has long played a very crucial role in providing the industry with a reliable, robust and realistic data, and now more than ever, the industry looks toward us to meet their expectations in maintaining and propagating the highest possible standards of integrity, fairness and reliability in media research. As our country slowly resumes to normalcy, our priority will be to begin the IRS fieldwork at the soonest, in consideration with the ground realities.”

Sinha is also involved in various industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), The Ad Club, and Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).
first published: Sep 2, 2021 06:51 pm

