Media kits: How companies overshoot their budgets to give ‘kits’ at events

In end-November last year, a global education major was announcing expansion plans in India and had decided to have a 'select' media interaction. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be select but a full-fledged event, as word spread that 'media kits' were being given away. These 'kits' did not have the usual pen and notebook but an expensive home entertainment device. Needless to say, the company overshot its budget by 3X and ran out of these ‘kits’ in no time.

In Mumbai, a consumer goods company gave away 50 gram silver coins at an event celebrating its brand anniversary. The company overshot its budget by a few crores, and this was one of the reasons why its bottomline turned red for a quarter.

In what is particular to the Indian media, there seems to be a common practice to dole out gifts that the companies call ‘kits’ whenever an event is held. A set of journalists flock events only for these ‘kits’ and have no interest whatsoever in the company or the announcement. Inherently, all such events set companies back by Rs 3 crore-5 crore on an average including the gifts, hotel bookings, food and drinks.

A communications professional with a white goods company said that any event is considered successful or unsuccessful based on how many stories are published about it. He said that giving away gifts is often a precondition for some of these pieces. But this also means overshooting of budgets by 50-60 percent on a regular basis for events that make a direct impact on the balance sheet during lean sales periods.

While the blame is to be shared equally among both companies and the media fraternity, it is imperative that some rules are set in place.

For listed companies atleast, there should be norms on the amount of spends for public events. A listed entity is answerable not just to its board but also to the public shareholders. Taking this into account, rules could be set in place on what can be given to media.

Specific rules already exist that bar companies from giving gifts to shareholders during their annual general meetings. It could be a good practice to extend this for press events as well. And as far as a few journalists are concerned, they will eventually come around.