Meat exports at USD 3.3 bn during April-Dec, FY18

India exported nearly 10.9 lakh tonnes of meat products worth USD 3.3 billion during April-December period of this fiscal, the government said today.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said the country exported 10,89,525 tonnes meat during April-December period for USD 3,317.82 million.

Of the total exports, buffalo meat contributed 10.7 lakh tonnes worth USD 3.21 million.

During the last fiscal, India exported 13.45 lakh tonnes worth USD 4.03 million. Buffalo meat exports stood at 13.23 lakh tonnes worth USD 3.9 million.