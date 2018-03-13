Meat exports at USD 3.3 bn during April-Dec, FY18

India exported nearly 10.9 lakh tonnes of meat products worth USD 3.3 billion during April-December period of this fiscal, the government said today.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said the country exported 10,89,525 tonnes meat during April-December period for USD 3,317.82 million.
Of the total exports, buffalo meat contributed 10.7 lakh tonnes worth USD 3.21 million.