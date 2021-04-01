MDPH Group's Zed Black Agarbatti eyes turnover of Rs 800 crore by 2022, says Director Anshul Agarwal

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Zed Black and Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH standing in front of their manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) Group's premium incense stick brand Zed Black is eyeing a turnover of Rs 800 crore by 2022, says Anshul Agarwal, Director, MDPH. He also expressed expansion plans of MDPH, by setting up two new factories. These factories will add a manufacturing space of 3 lac sqft in the existing 7 lac sqft in Madhya Pradesh making it to a total of 10 Lakh Sq Feet, he claimed. MDPH is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country.

"From the Rs. 650 crore revenue from the agarbatti business in the last fiscal, we are now aiming to clock Rs 800 crore+ in FY22 at Consumer Level. We are the first movers in the dhoop space. We will keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Manthan Dhoop has the potential to become a mainstream puja brand in Indian homes, and that is the space we will keep investing in”, said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

Zed Black, is also looking to launch several new & innovative products in the next fiscal and venturing big into global markets. The company recently roped in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as the face of its dhoop range (bamboo less agarbatti variant). Hrithik Roshan joined MS Dhoni, who has been associated with the brand as the ambassador for Zed Black 3-in-1 Agarbattis since 2017.

MDPH has also set up the world's largest raw-agarbatti manufacturing unit in Indore.

"We have seen Year on Year double-digit growth since last 15 year. Even in FY 2021-22, we have registered growth in double digits despite the first two months affected by lockdown" Anshul adds.

Zed Black holds the market share of more than 15 percent of the organised incense stick industry and has a large distribution network. The company provides employment to 3500+ rural workforce. The company has also set a strong global footprint with exports to many countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia etc in 6 continents.