MD Ravindar Takkar rules out government takeover of Vodafone Idea: Top 5 things to know

Vodafone Idea managing director Ravinder Takkar on January 12 ruled the possibility of the government taking over a day after the telecom company announced the conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to equity.

The move makes the government the beleaguered telecom giant’s largest shareholder with a 35.8 percent stake.

Talking to media, Takkar said as long as partners the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and Vodafone Plc Holdings would have a 26 percent stake in the company, promoters would control governance rights.

Takkar sought to calm fear among investors that the government takeover could result in a sharp downgrade in price-earnings multiples, as is common with most government-owned entities in the listed space.

Takkar’s assurance brought cheer, with Vodafone Idea shares gaining more than 11 percent to Rs 13.05 on the National Stock Exchange at 1.07 pm on January 12, a day after it tanked 20 percent.

Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the new arrangement:

1 Government gets 35.8% stake

Vodafone Idea has exercised the option to convert interest payable for the four years of deferment on the deferred spectrum instalments and its AGR dues into equity that will see the government hold a 35.8 percent stake in the company post-dilution.

2 ‘Promoters in control’

Takkar said after the equity conversion, both promoters will jointly hold 46.3 percent stake in the company. He added that both promoters continued to have high engagement, were committed to the business and were involved and participating in all the decision-making.

Promoters will control governance rights as long as ABG and Vodafone Plc. Holding’s stake is 26 percent.

“As per the revised promoter agreement, their (promoters) governance rights will continue till the minimum shareholding is 13 percent each, which is a combined 26 percent,” he added.

3 ‘Move good for investors’

Takkar also sought to assure that the conversion of debt into equity was positive for investors, saying it was a “good option” for the company to reduce debt off its books.

“There is huge interest from investors, particularly international investors to invest, given that the sector has finally received support from the government. The debt-to-equity conversion could be positive from the perception of raising funds from the market and we hope to announce the much-awaited capital raise soon,” Takkar said.

4 ‘Govt doesn’t want a board seat’

The letter from the government didn’t mention that it will have a seat on the company’s board and any such mention was speculation.

“The government has not stated any intention to nominate members to the board of the company and we don’t expect any board members. The operations of the company will continue,” Takkar said.

5 ‘Govt against a duopoly’

The government, too, wanted the promoters to run the company, he said. “They have made it clear that they want promoters to run the organisation. They want three private players in the sector—they do not want a duopoly. In all my personal interactions with the government, they have been very clear they do not want to run the company and do not want to take over operations,” he said.