MCX resolves technical glitches

Leading commodity bourse MCX today said it has resolved the technical problem which had led to halts trading over the last few days. MCX and its vendors -- for software, hardware and the operating system -- have carried out a detailed analysis of the log records and observed that the incident occurred due to a low level of transmission control protocol packet, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Thereafter, working with the vendors, MCX has implemented a solution which will prevent this issue in the system," the exchange added.

However, analysts said that the frequent halting of trade for 3-5 hours a day on the MCX platform citing technical reasons was not normal.

Investors fear "price manipulation" as rates quoted for some of the commodities when the trading resumed after the technical problem were either lower or higher, they said.

MCX is the country's top commodity bourse and has large presence in both agri and non-agriculture commodities.