Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX Q3 profit up 32% at Rs 55.57cr

The commodity bourse reported a 16 per cent growth in consolidated operating revenue at Rs 89.27 crore, while total income inched up 3 per cent to Rs 112.74 crore, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday reported a 32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 55.57 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's net profit stood at Rs 41.99 crore in the year-ago period.

The commodity bourse reported a 16 per cent growth in consolidated operating revenue at Rs 89.27 crore, while total income inched up 3 per cent to Rs 112.74 crore, it said in a statement.

"The average daily turnover traded in commodity futures on the exchange increased by 16 per cent to Rs 30,854 crore in Q3, FY2020 from Rs 26,614 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q3, FY2019," it said.

The average daily turnover in commodity futures increased 23 per cent to Rs 30,987 crore during the nine months of 2019-20 from Rs 25,205 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19, it added.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #Business #Multi Commodity Exchange #Results

