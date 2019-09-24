App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX cotton contract delivery surges 119% for 2018-19 season

The delivery was 1,82,300 bales during the previous cotton season, MCX said in a release here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on September 24 said its cotton contract delivery from October 2018 to August 2019 surged by 119 percent with record delivery of 3,98,600 bales, valued at Rs 853.12 crore.

The delivery was 1,82,300 bales during the previous cotton season, MCX said in a release here.

During this season, cotton deposits, at Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL) 42 designated warehouses logged all-time high of 2.14 lakh bales compared to 1.81 lakh bales last year.

Close

"Efficient price discovery coupled with robust delivery and settlement mechanism of the MCX cotton futures contract has made it widely acceptable as one of the most effective tools for managing cotton price risk amongst the value chain participants," MCX managing director and CEO P S Reddy said.

related news

The increase in overall participation from cotton value chain has led to higher delivery and deposits of cotton at the exchange accredited warehouses, located at Rajkot, Kadi and Mundra in Gujarat; Jalna and Yavatmal in Maharashtra; and Adilabad and Warangal in Telangana, it added.

During this crop year, till August 2019, average daily traded volume increased to 1,01,125 bales as against 84,112 bales during the corresponding period last year, while daily average open interest increased to 3,45,580 bales from 2,53,963 bales last year.

MCX cotton futures contract has become a benchmark for the cotton industry comprising of physical market participants like farmers, ginners, producers, traders, processors, importers, exporters and other stakeholders in the value chain and emerged as an efficient and effective risk management tool for managing cotton price risk.

The exchange conducted a total of 66 awareness programmes on Effective Cotton Price Risk Management for the benefit of cotton stakeholders in the current season.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Business #Cotton #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.