Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX begins options trading on zinc futures

The exchange registered traded volume of 257 lots (one lot is 5 tonne) valued at Rs 27.47 crore till 1700 hrs on debut, it said in a release.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today said it commenced trading in zinc options contract valued at Rs 27.47 crore.

The exchange registered traded volume of 257 lots (one lot is 5 tonne) valued at Rs 27.47 crore till 1700 hrs on debut, it said in a release.

"This contract would serve as an efficient hedging tool for the industry alongside our already successful zinc futures contract and would further strengthen our value proposition to the industrial metals participants, enabling them to tackle price volatility or any adverse movement in a cost effective manner," MCX said.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:06 pm

