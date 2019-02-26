MCX appoints PS Reddy as MD, CEO

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) Tuesday announced the appointment of P S Reddy as the managing director and CEO of the company.

The appointment is for a period of five years subject to the regulatory approvals, MCX said in a BSE filing.

Reddy will take over from Mrugank Paranjape, who has decided not to continue for the second term as the MD and CEO.

Prior to this Reddy worked as managing director and CEO of Central Depository Services (CDSL).