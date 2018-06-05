App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

MCX acquires 24% stake in CDSL Commodity Respository

"We wish you to inform you that an agreement has been executed between MCX, CSDL and CCRL and 1,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each equivalent to 24 per cent of CCRL have been transferred to MCX Ltd today, " the exchange said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Leading commodity bourse MCX announced acquisition of 24 per cent stake in the proposed CDSL Commodity Repository Ltd (CCRL).



MCX also said its board has given in-principle nod for acquisition of the stake in CCRL, the filing added.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 07:52 am

