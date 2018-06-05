MCX acquires 24% stake in CDSL Commodity Respository

Leading commodity bourse MCX announced acquisition of 24 per cent stake in the proposed CDSL Commodity Repository Ltd (CCRL).

"We wish you to inform you that an agreement has been executed between MCX, CSDL and CCRL and 1,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each equivalent to 24 per cent of CCRL have been transferred to MCX Ltd today, " the exchange said in a regulatory filing.

MCX also said its board has given in-principle nod for acquisition of the stake in CCRL, the filing added.