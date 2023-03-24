 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCPolicyNext | Mumbai to soon be pothole free as roads are being converted into concrete: Nitin Gadkari

Mar 24, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had come out with a Rs 6,000-crore contract to concretise 397 km of Mumbai roads.

Mumbai's roads develop potholes during the monsoon rains when rains play havoc with life in the city as the heavy continuous downpour deteriorates road surface.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 23 said that Mumbai's 2,055 km road network will soon be free of potholes as they will be converted into concrete roads in the next two years.

Speaking at the inaugural MoneyControl Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi, Gadkari said Mumbai's bitumen roads will be concretised in the next two years in an attempt to rid them of potholes.

"We are spending around Rs 6,000-crore to make all roads in Mumbai pothole free, the tender of the project has been awarded and the project will be completed in two years," Gadkari said.

Last year the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had come out with a Rs 6,000-crore contract to concretise 397 km of Mumbai roads. The contract was divided into three parts- Island City to concretise 212 roads, Eastern suburbs to concretise 181 roads, and Western suburbs to concretise 516 roads.