App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

McLeod Russel to expand purchase of bought leaf, sell marginal gardens

In the last seven to eight years, the company purchased around 18 to 20 million kilograms of bought leaf from the unorganised sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulk tea producer McLeod Russel, a part of the Williamson Magor group, today said it would draw up strategy to become asset-light, would sell its marginal loss making gardens and expand purchase of bought leaf.

Vice-chairman and MD of McLeod Russel Aditya Khaitan told shareholders at the company's AGM that the idea behind disposing off marginal gardens was to pare debt.

He said the company would assess the gardens on the basis of which the sell-off decision would be taken.

"We want to bring down interest costs and be asset light", he added.

In the last seven to eight years, the company purchased around 18 to 20 million kilograms of bought leaf from the unorganised sector.

Cash received from selling the tea estates would be used for making long-term investments, Khaitan said.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #McLeod Russel

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.