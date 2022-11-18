 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
McLaren Automotive's late entry is advantage in a fragmented market

Pavan Lall
Nov 18, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

Sports car maker set to tap buyers on fast-track to premiumisation; sees hybridisation offering opportunity for relooking tax structures for supercars

Being a late-mover is almost always a disadvantage, unless it's in a nascent market that is only starting to get familiar with super sports cars as far as buying consumer demography goes. That's the position that McLaren Automotive, the maker of F-1 cars and super sports cars, has willy-nilly found itself in, given it’s come in last after Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

Gautam Sen, Paris-based author of several books on super cars and India's first auto editor, says the main advantage is that "they have come in now when everyone knows who they are. Sports car collectors and aficionados will add it to the fleet, but after the initial run which will be positive, the challenge will be the execution of sales marketing, network roll-out, and so on.”

British supercar maker McLaren Automotive's top executive in Asia, Paul Harris, recently visited Mumbai at the company's first dealership, as the brand prepares for the launch, in the near future, of its next generation ultra-light supercar called the Artura.

Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, and assumes responsibility for the combined regional sales, marketing and operations across India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, says that India is seeing "premiumisation" happen with consumers and cars priced above Rs 1 crore. “Everyone who is a high-end consumer wants to move up. We are watching how segments that are above Rs 1 crore have been growing in the last two years. From my side, sales have been very successful.”

Lalit Choudhary, Director of the Infinity Group and heading McLaren’s first dealership, agrees. He says, "Of the four models we have, the 720s has sold the most and is the flagship. There are also others that have been on limited edition and have done well. Going ahead the focus will be on the cutting edge of hybrid technology, the McLaren Artura.”

Who is the McLaren customer?