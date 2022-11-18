McLaren Automotive's late entry is advantage in a fragmented market

McLaren 765LT Spider | The 765LT Spider is defined by ruthless, exhaustive weight saving. The car is 80kg lighter than the lithe, 720S Spider. The mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout and ruthless weight reduction deliver unfiltered responses. (Image: McLaren)

Being a late-mover is almost always a disadvantage, unless it's in a nascent market that is only starting to get familiar with super sports cars as far as buying consumer demography goes. That's the position that McLaren Automotive, the maker of F-1 cars and super sports cars, has willy-nilly found itself in, given it’s come in last after Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

Gautam Sen, Paris-based author of several books on super cars and India's first auto editor, says the main advantage is that "they have come in now when everyone knows who they are. Sports car collectors and aficionados will add it to the fleet, but after the initial run which will be positive, the challenge will be the execution of sales marketing, network roll-out, and so on.”

British supercar maker McLaren Automotive's top executive in Asia, Paul Harris, recently visited Mumbai at the company's first dealership, as the brand prepares for the launch, in the near future, of its next generation ultra-light supercar called the Artura.

Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, and assumes responsibility for the combined regional sales, marketing and operations across India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, says that India is seeing "premiumisation" happen with consumers and cars priced above Rs 1 crore. “Everyone who is a high-end consumer wants to move up. We are watching how segments that are above Rs 1 crore have been growing in the last two years. From my side, sales have been very successful.”

Lalit Choudhary, Director of the Infinity Group and heading McLaren’s first dealership, agrees. He says, "Of the four models we have, the 720s has sold the most and is the flagship. There are also others that have been on limited edition and have done well. Going ahead the focus will be on the cutting edge of hybrid technology, the McLaren Artura.”

Who is the McLaren customer?

“Some have a multi-vehicle garage, an SUV, a sedan and also sports cars, but beyond that the buyers come from very diverse backgrounds, younger and incredibly passionate about what brands bring them and Formula 1 races. Where I see an opportunity is to position McLaren cars by individualising every single car made,” Harris added.

Thanks to its pedigree in the F1 races, McLaren is a highly recognisable brand among supercar and F1 enthusiasts, having won 20 world championships and over 180 Grand Prix races. “That is a big positive to begin with,” says Suraj Ghosh, Director, Mobility - S&P Global. “Even so, the Indian luxury supercar segment is still quite fragmented and unconsolidated. So, (it’s) still penetrable. McLaren can dent the incumbent’s figures as interest in the super luxury segment is expected to continue to grow.”

What makes McLaren so unique?

“McLaren is very much a racing car engineered for the roads, versus some of the others who are not. (It) is also very lightweight, so as to be focused on performance. Very rarely will you see items of glorification or adornment,” Harris says. “You will see truly cutting-edge technology, as in the Artura, for the first time, as we roll out a fully-blended hybrid sports car that regulates torque variation in between gear changes. So, you get a very stable car but one that is incredibly lightweight, yet with a very powerful battery and motor, combined with a very low centre of gravity. The power-to-weight ratio and a significant consumer interaction technology system with Apple Play and others will also all be brand new technology.”

Even so, prices for such cars are high, thanks to exorbitant duties that impact all imported vehicles not assembled in India. “Our view is that sectoral taxes aren’t what we would support, but we have to work within the regulatory constraints within different countries and we are aware that at the end of the day there are many other countries where there are lower taxes as well. So, what I would say is that hybridisation does offer an opportunity for that,” Harris says. “The market here is growing for sports cars and premiumising. That is to say, everyone wants to move up the segment above Rs 1 crore. Our clear objective is to be here, grow the brand, be a centre for excellence (for) the Indian customer.”

Focus on growth and business ops

"The main point is that McLaren is a small organisation and unlike Porsche and Lamborghini which are part of VW, small brands can have challenges when they come in alone, like Aston Martin did. So the reality is they have to make substantial investments," Sen says. "The upside is that there is no brand loyalty in India unlike the West, and that will help. Indian car-lovers see these as a status symbol in many ways and want to add them to the fleet, not just stick to one brand."