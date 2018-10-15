App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCL would achieve coal output target of 162.6 mt: Piyush Goyal

The minister visited Odisha's coal belt to inspect mining operations in both the Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields of MCL.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has the potential to achieve its target of 162.5 million tonne coal for this fiscal, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said while stressing on long-term mining planning to raise output and ensure supply to power plants.

The minister visited Odisha's coal belt to inspect mining operations in both the Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields of MCL.

Goyal first inspected Samleshwari Open Cast Project in Ib Valley Coalfields where officers briefed him on coal mining and supply operations, MCL said in a release.

Emphasising the need for preparing long-term project planning, the minister favoured mines-wise detailed plan to be prepared for at least 20 years of operations to overcome bottlenecks and ensure adequate supplies to consumers.

related news

"We need to conduct mine-wise review regarding their coal dispatch capability," he said while stressing on ensuring adequate coal supply to power plants.

Taking note of mines low performance following delay in shifting of a siding, the minister directed both MCL and railways officials to take up this project on fast track basis so that production from mines is not hampered.

The minister, after his visit to Bhubneswari OCP and Ananta OCP under Jagannath Area in Talcher Coalfields, was hopeful of MCL achieving its ambitious coal production target of 162.5 million tonnes during this fiscal.

"I can see you have a potential to achieve, rather exceed, your target of 100 million tonne coal from Talcher coalfields alone," Goyal said.

The minister, who was warmly welcomed by villagers and their representatives, including local MLA, assured them that increase in coal production from mines would directly benefit the district and also help the state to execute more developmental projects.

The minister was accompanied by Inderjit Singh, Coal secretary, A K Jha, chairman of Coal India, R R Mishra, CMD of MCL and other senior officers.

MCL, which had produced over 143 million tonne coal during 2017-18, plans to produce a record 100 million tonne from Talcher coalfields in Angul district and 62.5 million tonne from Ib Valley Coalfields in Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts, a company official said.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 10:49 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.