Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

MCL sets target of producing 162.5 mt coal during 2018-19: CMD

This was stated by Mishra during his visit to Ib Valley Coalfields to take stock of operational situation Wednesday, a company statement said.

The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has set a target of 162.5 million tonne coal production during the current fiscal, the company CMD R R Mishra said.

This was stated by Mishra during his visit to Ib Valley Coalfields to take stock of operational situation Wednesday, a company statement said.

"Collective efforts must be made to overcome challenges to achieve the target of 162.5 million tonne production during 2018-19," he said.

The MCL had produced over 143 million tonne coal during last financial year and dispatched more than 138 mt dry fuel to various consumers across the country.

The CMD visited Samleshwari OCP and Lakhanpur OCP in Jharsuguda district of Odisha and interacted with the representatives of trade unions and officers association at company headquarters here The CMD said "no target is unachievable for a company if the fundamental requirements are met for the human resources and concerted efforts are made by one and all," the statement said.
