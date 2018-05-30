McGraw-Hill picks up Crisil shares worth Rs 117 cr

McGraw-Hill Asian Holdings today picked up 6.32 lakh shares of rating agency Crisil Ltd for an estimated Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), McGraw-Hill Asian Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd purchased 6,32,670 shares, representing 0.88 per cent stake of the rating agency.

The scrips were bought at Rs 1849.66 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 117.02 crore, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Sundaram Mutual Fund offloaded 5,12,914 shares of the rating agency for Rs 95 crore.

Crisil, Sebi-registered credit rating agency, is majority owned by S&P Global Inc.

Shares of Crisil surged by 12.76 per cent to close at Rs 1,899.80 on the NSE.