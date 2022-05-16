 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
McDonald's to exit Russia after 30 years

Reuters
May 16, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

In March, McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia including its iconic Pushkin Square location.

McDonald's Corp said on Monday it had initiated a process to sell its business in Russia after 30 years of operating its restaurants in the country, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the exit, the company expects to record a non-cash charge of about $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable," McDonald's said.

Reuters
first published: May 16, 2022 04:09 pm
