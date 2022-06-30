English
    McDonald's India launches first all-women drive-thru restaurant near Statue of Unity

    This new restaurant, operated by Westlife Development, McDonald’s India’s franchise partner, is located in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity

    June 30, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Representative Image

    McDonald’s India on June 30 announced the launch of its first all-women drive-thru restaurant in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

    This new restaurant, operated by Westlife Development, McDonald’s India’s franchise partner, is located in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

    To run this drive-thru restaurant, Westlife Development employed 28 women from nearby villages, said a statement issued by the franchise partner.

    With this launch, Westlife now operates 45 McDonald’s restaurants in Gujarat.

    Westlife Development Managing Director Smita Jatia said, "It is an honour for us to launch our maiden all-women employee-led drive-thru restaurant in Ekta Nagar at the land of the prestigious Statue of Unity. We believe that this initiative will enable us to strengthen our commitment towards diversity and inclusion as well as fostering communities, by bringing in more women from the region to the workforce.”

    The women crew helming this restaurant have been trained as per FSSAI guidelines on all the necessary safety, hygiene and other restaurant procedures.

    Westlife Development through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd holds the franchise to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s west and south markets.

    It operates 326 McDonald’s restaurants across 47 cities in the region.
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:02 pm
