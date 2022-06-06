McDonald’s franchisee Westlife Development appoints Akshay Jatia as executive director

Westlife Development — owner, operator and master franchisee of McDonald’s Restaurants in west and south India, has appointed Akshay Jatia as executive director, the company said on June 6.

“I am honoured … and look forward to taking the vision of growing McDonald’s into a brand that is equal parts food and technology to the next level. With the team, my goal is to build a transformational business driven by technology and operational excellence and continue serving millions of customers across west and south India more effectively,” Akshay Jatia said.

He will “lead the overall business strategy to further strengthen McDonald’s as the food tech destination across platforms in west and south India,” the statement said. It added that he will be responsible for long-term strategy and supervision and management of the company’s affairs.

After joining McDonald’s in 2015, Akshay Jatia “worked cross-functionally to drive strategy, operations, marketing and IT, and synergised them to grow the brand”, the company said, noting that he “successfully led many business-critical projects”.

Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman of Westlife Development, called Akshay Jatia a “strong, dynamic and values-driven leader”.

“In the past, he has successfully led the omnichannel strategy and built the delivery system from inception besides spearheading several tech innovations for McDonald’s which has made the brand progressive and relevant for our ever-evolving consumers,” Amit added.

Akshay played a key role in growing and consolidating brand extensions like McDelivery, McCafé, and McBreakfast, the statement said. It added that with McDelivery, McDonald’s became the first QSR to launch its own delivery app, under his leadership.

“I am confident that Akshay’s strengths, new-age thinking, and experience will help in driving our business to its next level of success,” Amit said.

Akshay is an alumnus of New York University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in finance and international business from the Leonard N Stern School of Business.