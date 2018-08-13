App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

McDonald's eyes 5-8% revenue from 'rice' category

The quick service restaurant has launched two variants as of now, and will continue to build the platform with innovative offerings, as stated by the company. The rice meal starts at a price of Rs 129.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonald's in west and south India, today launched 'rice' as one of its key categories and is looking to garner 5-8 percent of its revenues from this over the next three to four years, a senior executive said.

"Our consumer research has shown that consumers want more options during lunch and dinner and there could be no better option than offering them rice meals. We expect that over the next 3 to 4 years, this will contribute to 5-8 percent of the revenues," said Smita Jatia, managing director, Hardcastle Restaurants.

The quick service restaurant has launched two variants as of now, and will continue to build the platform with innovative offerings, she added. The rice meal starts at a price of Rs 129.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.