McDonald's acquires tech company, will soon use artificial intelligence to customise menus

McDonald's Corp is acquiring big data firm Dynamic Yield for an undisclosed amount.

The data will help McDonald's customise its Drive Thru menus based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items.

The technology, based on artificial intelligence (AI), will also help suggest add-on items based on customers' selections.

The deal is pegged at $300 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

Dynamic Yield, which has headquarters in New York and Tel Aviv, has clients such as Urban Outfitters and IKEA.

"McDonald's will also begin work to integrate the technology into all of its digital customer experience touchpoints, such as self-order kiosks and McDonald’s Global Mobile App," the fast food giant said in a statement.

McDonald's had tested the technology in the US in 2018.

This is McDonald's biggest deal in over 20 years.

"With this acquisition, we’re expanding both our ability to increase the role technology and data will play in our future and the speed with which we’ll be able to implement our vision of creating more personalised experiences for our customers," said McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.