#MCAtDavos | Youth Innovators: Shaping the agenda for the future

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Moneycontrol spoke to the Global Shapers community of the World Economic Forum about what today's youth want, their mission and the next generation's purpose of existence.

