 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

#MCAtDavos: Raghav Chadha on innovation, political startups in India, investments & young leaders

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol spoke to Raghav Chadha, Member of the Parliament from Punjab on innovation, political start-ups in India, investments, young leaders and more at Davos 2022. Watch the interview here.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #Raghav Chadha #video
first published: May 24, 2022 09:27 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.