GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
#MCAtDavos: Raghav Chadha on innovation, political startups in India, investments & young leaders
Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Moneycontrol spoke to Raghav Chadha, Member of the Parliament from Punjab on innovation, political start-ups in India, investments, young leaders and more at Davos 2022. Watch the interview here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#Raghav Chadha
#video
first published: May 24, 2022 09:27 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.