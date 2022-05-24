 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
#MCAtDavos: Nikhil Kamath talks about inflation, stock market trajectory, Indian startups & more

May 24, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha & True Beacon says that inflation in the United States is a bigger issue for us than inflation in India. He expects some amount of correction in the pace of start-up funding in India, Watch the video for more

