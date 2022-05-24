GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
#MCAtDavos: Nikhil Kamath talks about inflation, stock market trajectory, Indian startups & more
Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha & True Beacon says that inflation in the United States is a bigger issue for us than inflation in India. He expects some amount of correction in the pace of start-up funding in India, Watch the video for more
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#Nikhil Kamath
#stock market
#video
first published: May 24, 2022 09:23 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.