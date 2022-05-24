 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

#MCAtDavos: Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh on Digital, Metaverse and demand outlook

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Fresh from his re-appointment, Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh talks to Moneycontrol about the need to be vigilant regard demand, and the rising interest in computing and metaverse.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #Salil Parekh
first published: May 24, 2022 08:26 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.