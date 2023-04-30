 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.84 lakh crore; Reliance Industries, SBI shine

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent. Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack. The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 48,238.78 crore to Rs 16,37,408.27 crore.

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent. Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack. The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 48,238.78 crore to Rs 16,37,408.27 crore.

State Bank of India’s market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 31,325.39 crore to Rs 5,15,887.19 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 23,472.25 crore to Rs 6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 21,003.35 crore to Rs 5,28,377.17 crore.