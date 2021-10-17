MARKET NEWS

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jump over Rs 1.52 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 percent. The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra. Leading the gainers’ chart, HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore.

Leading the gainers’ chart, HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore. The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 29,272.73 crore to Rs 4,37,752.20 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 18,384.38 crore to Rs 17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation. The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 16,860.76 crore to reach Rs 5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 16,020.7 crore to Rs 5,07,861.84 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 15,944.02 crore to Rs 3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 7,526.82 crore to Rs 4,74,467.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,22,359.73 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 1,19,849.27 crore to Rs 13,35,838.42 crore. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 percent after the company’s September quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,414.71 crore to Rs 7,27,692.41 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With PTI inputs)
