Mcap of eight of top 10 firms jumps over Rs 1.91 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance shines

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 1,91,622.95 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as lead gainers.

From the winners’ pack, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 57,673.19 crore to Rs 4,36,447.88 crore at close on Friday. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 47,494.49 crore to Rs 12,07,779.68 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 23,481.09 crore to its valuation at Rs 7,97,251.18 crore and the mcap of Infosys rose by Rs 18,219 crore to Rs 6,52,012.91 crore. The valuation of HDFC went higher by Rs 14,978.42 crore to Rs 4,31,679.65 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 12,940.69 crore to Rs 4,71,397.99 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 12,873.62 crore to Rs 5,69,400.43 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited advanced Rs 3,962.45 crore to Rs 16,97,208.18 crore. However, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 7,020.75 crore to Rs 4,28,739.97 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped Rs 810.61 crore to Rs 6,19,551.97 crore. In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and LIC.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.