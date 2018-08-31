App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCA may ask ICAI to review auditing standards to stop auditors from resigning: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may soon ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which frames auditing standards, to look into the matter and suggest remedies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre might order a review of auditing standards to plug loopholes in them after auditors in over 204 listed companies resigned abruptly or before quarterly results this year, according to a report by DNA.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may soon ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which frames auditing standards, to look into the matter and suggest remedies, the newspaper reported.

"… We have noticed that we require a review of the auditing standards for auditors," a top government official was quoted as saying. "Circumstances should come out clear while putting resignation. We want to make it specific."

"… [the] audit standards are too generalised and open ended, allowing such resignations to be justified. We find that audit standards very specifically permit them to resign in the event of non-cooperation. That has to be relooked into," the official said.

related news

Another official told the daily that "statutory auditors have a lot of empowerment under ICAI Act" and that the auditors should use their authority.

"They should ask for documents, complain to the audit committee. They are just running away," he said.

Under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, auditors are required to comply with the auditing standards laid out.

The exodus of over 204 auditors between January 1 and July 17, 2018 sparked fear among investors, and the shares of many of these companies took a beating, with some falling 20 to 60 percent.

Auditors had cited non-cooperation by companies, resulting in a lack of information about the business, and inconsistencies in revenue as some of the reasons for resigning.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:26 pm

