App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCA inspecting NuPower Renewables, 5 other Companies linked to ICICI Bank controversy

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started inspection of NuPower Renewables and five other companies linked to the ICICI Bank controversy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started inspection of NuPower Renewables and five other companies linked to the ICICI Bank controversy, Union Minister P P Chaudhary said today. Multiple agencies are probing the alleged lapses involving ICICI Bank's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members. The lender is also carrying out an independent probe into allegations of 'conflict of interest' and 'quid pro quo' in Kochhar's dealing with certain borrowers.

Chaudhary said the ministry ordered inspection under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 on April 23, 2018 with respect to six companies linked to the ICICI Bank controversy.

The inspection is with regard to "six companies, including the company namely NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd and the matter is under progress," he told in an interview.

The minister of state for corporate affairs also said the Regional Director (Western Region) under the ministry is carrying out the inspection.

related news

Section 206 provides powers to call for information, inspect books and conduct inquiries.

According to Section 206 (5), the central government may, if it is satisfied that the circumstances so warrant, direct inspection of books and papers of a company by an inspector appointed by it for the purpose.

Last week, a senior ministry official had said that affairs of ICICI Bank are not being looked into by the ministry as that is completely under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

There are allegations of involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on a quid pro quo basis. It was alleged that Videocon pumped money into NuPower Renewables, a firm owned by Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar.

The RBI, CBI and Sebi are also looking into the matter.

Besides, the controversy has come under the scanner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as ICICI Bank is listed in the US also. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already issued show-cause notices to ICICI Bank and Kochhar as part of its probe.

The cases under scanner include the bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the involvement of Kochhar family members in restructuring of the loan.

Last week, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the law would take its own course in the alleged case of nepotism at ICICI Bank, even though it is a "good bank" with "very robust processes" and there was no cause for concern for any of the stakeholders of the lender per se.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:44 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #NuPower Renewables

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.