App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCA extends IL&FS DMD Bijay Kumar's tenure by one year

Kumar, an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) of 1986 batch, was appointed director to the board of lL&FS by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from December 21, 2018, and then took over as DMD of the group from December 24, 2018, for a period of one year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service (IL&FS) on December 24 said the government has extended the tenure of its deputy managing director (DMD) Bijay Kumar for one year, effective December 21, 2019.

Kumar, an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) of 1986 batch, was appointed director to the board of lL&FS by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from December 21, 2018, and then took over as DMD of the group from December 24, 2018, for a period of one year.

He had retired as additional chief secretary (agriculture, ADF and marketing), Maharashtra government in 2018.

Close
Previously, he has also worked as principal secretary (finance) in the Maharashtra government and held various other posts in his career spanning over three decades.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #Ministry of Corporate Affairs

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.