MCA extends IL&FS DMD Bijay Kumar's tenure by one year

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service (IL&FS) on December 24 said the government has extended the tenure of its deputy managing director (DMD) Bijay Kumar for one year, effective December 21, 2019.

Kumar, an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) of 1986 batch, was appointed director to the board of lL&FS by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from December 21, 2018, and then took over as DMD of the group from December 24, 2018, for a period of one year.

He had retired as additional chief secretary (agriculture, ADF and marketing), Maharashtra government in 2018.