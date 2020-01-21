MC Special podcast | India will overcome economic stress soon; many innovations ahead for FMCG sector: Harsh Mariwala

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has immense growth potentials, primarily because India is a young country with a large population. The willingness of millennials to experiment with new products and given that the masses get the capital to spend on branded goods, will only help the sector grow.

This is what Marico founder and Chairman, Harsh Mariwala told Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony in an exclusive conversation. The 68-year-old, who transformed India’s FMCG sector, spoke of the drivers that will help the sector achieve new heights.

He said that Marico is supporting a lot of innovation work and newer products in segments such as health and foods will lead to the introduction of many categories in the FMCG space.

He also spoke of the launch of a book titled "7 Sutras of Innovation: Stories of scale-ups that are transforming India", by the Marico Innovation Foundation, which is written by Nikhil Inamdar.