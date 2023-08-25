MC Policy Next: Digital public infra still at nascent stage, needs time to reach inflection point, experts say

Panel discussion on "Made in India for the world- India’s digital infrastructure leap"

Even though India has been leading in the adoption and usage of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in various segments such as identity, payments and so on, a lot more work has to be done to drive its usage in other countries, experts said in a panel on August 25 at Moneycontrol Policy Next. In that context, they added that G20 has played a positive role in bringing DPI to the centre-stage.

During a panel discussion at the event "Made in India for the world- India’s digital infrastructure leap", Arvind Gupta, the founder member of Indian Software Product Industry Roundtable (iSPIRT), said, "Although many countries, such as in the global South are adopting DPI, India seems to be the only country championing it." Gupta said that it was because DPI was still a new concept.

Other panelists included former chief architect Aadhaar and India Stack Pramod Varma, ONDC's Executive Vice President - Strategic Initiatives Rahul Handa and NPCI's COO Praveena Rai.

Concurring to Gupta's views, NPCI's Rai too agreed that DPI was in its "nascent" stage and that it would take some time before it reaches "its inflection point".

Rai indicated that India's payments DPI, the United Payments Interface (UPI), can be a good starting point for other countries looking to adopt such infrastructure, since it has been widely successful in India.

"Payments being one of the early drivers certainly should be expected in countries looking at DPI and how they can extract economic value growth, financial inclusion, convenience to users -- all of those things that we today are seeing the fruits, early fruits in India. Payments will be very critical," Rai added.

In context to UPI's success, Handa said that ONDC has "big boots to fill", while also explaining that the difficulties in creating a DPI in the e-commerce segment brings multiple difficulties.

"There has been this fear factor or a certain amount of resistance (among players) to being interoperable," Handa said, while adding fear stems from that of "losing control over the buyer and seller".

"People think that they own the customer or the seller. But they don't. A customer is as fickle as they come. Today, I'm gonna find something cheaper somewhere else, I'm gonna switch immediately," he added.

Former chief architect of Aadhaar Pramod Varma, while responding to a query on what problems DPI can solve in the future, said, "DPI thinking was not not meant to solve (problems). Was Aadhaar built to solve people's life problems? No. It was about opening up access -- access to bank account access to financial inclusion subsequently."

Varma said that one should think about DPIs like ONDC, Digilocker or UPI as "tools that reduces friction dramatically, so that many people can combine them to solve peculiar situations".