MC Policy Next: Amitabh Kant defends import curb, says technology needs trustworthy partners

Trust key in areas like IT and hardware, says G20 Sherpa.

India needs trustworthy partners in areas like technology warranting tariff restrictions in certain cases, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on August 25 at Moneycontrol's Policy Next.

"In some areas these issues are coming up, but we need to understand specifics of that. It is not only the quest to become a manufacturing hub, but also that in areas like IT and hardware, the aspect of trust is key so we (India) have imposed some restrictions. And, the rest is for the government to decide," he said, adding that India is a big believer of free trade.

Kant pointed out that historically after every phase such as the pandemic there is a period of around 5-6 years of protectionism in the world, but India is focussed on pushing for free trade, however in a couple of areas that are linked to production, the country has to push for programmes like the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme so that India could become a manufacturing hub.

"I am a great believer of free trade, India is a believer in free trade. But some policies have to focus on manufacturing. In one or two areas where Make in India is involved we have to take policy calls to increase the scale of manufacturing," Kant said.

The government on August 3 restricted the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers. While exemptions were provided, the free import of these goods would be permitted only against a licence.

An outcry followed and the government said a day later that it was delaying the implementation of these curbs by three months to November 1.

The government has defended its decision, with Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar saying the move was not about imposing a licence raj but ensuring that the Indian tech eco-system used only trusted parts and India's dependence on imports was reduced and domestic manufacturing increased.

"This is certainly not an attempt to go back to the licence raj. As we increase the digitisation of our economy, we certainly want to make sure that the elements of hardware that are going into the digital economy are all monitored and come from trusted sources," Chandrasekhar told Moneycontrol in an interview on August 10. "In hindsight, this should not have been called curbs or licensing. This should have been called more of an import management system."