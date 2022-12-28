 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | There's a lot of interest in India among HNIs world over: Julius Baer's Ashish Gumashta

Dec 28, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

The Executive Chairman of Julius Baer India said that there is an unprecedented confidence in the India story among investors and business houses, in an interview given to Moneycontrol

A tumultuous year, marred by geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and aggressive rate hikes, draws to an end. Moneycontrol’s N Mahalakshmi spoke to the Ashish Gumashta, the executive chairman of Julius Baer, India, to know what he thinks lies in store for the domestic markets in the coming year. He shared insights on investing strategy of high net-worth individuals, the pitfalls to avoid and the opportunities to explore, and the optimism in the Indian economy.

Going into next year, what is the sense you're getting about investors’ mindset, as someone who advises most rich and savvy people out there in terms of how they should manage the money?

We are going through a very interesting period at this point of time. Indian businesses have emerged very resilient. So, learning from our last crisis, most businesses have been deleveraged, balance sheets are stronger, much more robust. Most of our promoters realised that and they started raising capital. So be it businesses, be it families – they have raised capital. Indians also have a very large investment in real estate, always. So, real estate in the last 12 to 18 months has done well. Wile the world is going through a sort of crisis, somehow Indian businesses have been resilient.

Now, the debate in everyone's mind is two-fold. Number one, we are doing well while the world is dealing with a challenge. Why the mismatch? Have we got it right or do we have to be cautious? Second, at what phase do you press the accelerator, because balance sheets are deleveraged, there is a demand and we've ridden through some of the toughest economic challenges.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have met with some of our big business groups. At one end, their businesses seem to be holding up well, and are fairly deleveraged. At the other end, they see a huge opportunity. So, it (business environment) is at a cusp at this point.