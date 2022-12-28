MC Interview | There's a lot of interest in India among HNIs world over: Julius Baer's Ashish Gumashta

Ashish Gumashta/Twitter

A tumultuous year, marred by geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and aggressive rate hikes, draws to an end. Moneycontrol’s N Mahalakshmi spoke to the Ashish Gumashta, the executive chairman of Julius Baer, India, to know what he thinks lies in store for the domestic markets in the coming year. He shared insights on investing strategy of high net-worth individuals, the pitfalls to avoid and the opportunities to explore, and the optimism in the Indian economy.

Also watch: Julius Baer on the year ahead for markets| Will India continue to outperform?

Going into next year, what is the sense you're getting about investors’ mindset, as someone who advises most rich and savvy people out there in terms of how they should manage the money?

We are going through a very interesting period at this point of time. Indian businesses have emerged very resilient. So, learning from our last crisis, most businesses have been deleveraged, balance sheets are stronger, much more robust. Most of our promoters realised that and they started raising capital. So be it businesses, be it families – they have raised capital. Indians also have a very large investment in real estate, always. So, real estate in the last 12 to 18 months has done well. Wile the world is going through a sort of crisis, somehow Indian businesses have been resilient.

Now, the debate in everyone's mind is two-fold. Number one, we are doing well while the world is dealing with a challenge. Why the mismatch? Have we got it right or do we have to be cautious? Second, at what phase do you press the accelerator, because balance sheets are deleveraged, there is a demand and we've ridden through some of the toughest economic challenges.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have met with some of our big business groups. At one end, their businesses seem to be holding up well, and are fairly deleveraged. At the other end, they see a huge opportunity. So, it (business environment) is at a cusp at this point.

In the banking system, credit growth looks robust. At the same time, if you look at the capex cycle, companies don’t seem to be pushing the envelope and going out and investing. So, from a promoter's perspective, do you see them investing more in businesses this year? Or, are they going to utilise those dividends and money that they have to invest in markets?

Banks are in a very interesting situation. You have huge credit growth, about 17-18 percent, but deposit growth isn't so much at around 10 percent. Fortunately, our banks are in a very strong position coming out of the last crisis, their balance sheets are strong. Promoters have started embarking on capex, and over the last 12 months, the kind of confidence I've seen is unheard of. So, in the next 12 to 18 months, you may see some major capex expansion by Indian businesses.

As far as investing in the financial market goes, the new asset class, which is private markets, is the new thing. If you remember, traditionally, Indians always invested in businesses. You invested in some relative starting a business or some agencies, and so on. Now, that has switched to (putting money in) more organised private markets.

At one end, promoters are looking to invest in their own businesses. At the same time, they are also looking to invest in alternative businesses. So, the alternative asset class in the coming years should grow well.

By alternative asset classes, do you mean venture-capital or private equity funds?

That's right… the early stage, the mid stage and the late stage. The challenge here has been that these valuations had run ahead of the listed markets. Now, correction has started (in these private markets). In the next 12 to 18 months, this space will also become very, very interesting. So, while public markets always remain an exciting area, I think that's another area (private markets) we find clients very interested in.

Do you think a big share of money flows this year will go into private markets? Won’t there be a lot more pain there (in private markets) because there is this funding winter outside of India? Unless the rate cycle really peaks, I don't think that scenario is going to change.

Globally, a lot of fixed income money had come into equity because interest rates had fallen. But now (with interest rates going up) fixed income has become very attractive. Today, one-year bank CDs are at 7.5-7.75 percent. So I see money flowing back into fixed income. The first area where you will see, again, money coming back, both locally and internationally is in fixed income. As far as equity goes, I think listed markets still continue to attract capital because of the liquidity factor. People can get out of it.

With regard to private market, in the next 12 to 18 months, it will again be a very interesting space. But at this point of time, most investors are in a wait-and-watch mode… they would want valuations to be more reasonable.

If you look at the flows last year, every time the FIIs were selling, DIIs were buying and that acted as a strong counter-force. But if you break down the DII figures now, the discretionary part of the investment has really come down to a trickle. Do you see that changing or we have to wait and watch over the next one or two quarters to see any decisive change there?

What’s happened is that we had a lot of capital coming in in the last 12 to 18 months and markets haven't really gone anywhere. That has led to concern in the minds of the investors. So, it's a wait and what situation. If discretionary or if the high-net-worth (individuals) start redeeming, then it could be challenging. But at this point of time, I think people do still have a long-term view on India.

The financialisation of the economy is definitely happening. In the last two weeks, I've traveled to a lot of Tier II towns and the scale of financialisation that is happening is amazing. It's unheard of… the scale of the economy, the kind of businesses that are coming up. I could not have imagined the kind of tech businesses that have come up in Nasik. So my gut feeling is that flows will continue to come.

When do you see that happening? Last quarter, discretionary flows have become negligible.

That's right, and that has to do a bit with the performance, right? Because a lot of money came in in the fag-end of the rally, they have underperformed the index. A lot of that will depend on earnings growth. So right now seeing the global scenario, what's happening to the world, earnings will be in the 8-12 percent region. So, I would be cautious. I feel the discretionary money is looking at some correction.

What kind of correction?

Maybe a 5 percent to 10 percent correction. But otherwise I think our fundamentals are in place. The bigger challenge is what's happening in the world. What happens to Europe? What happens to the US? Where do interest rates stop? And if our exports will get impacted. We have a very delicate fiscal situation at this point of time. Our tax collections have been good… as a country, we've done an amazing job. We should not be complacent. And hopefully, we will continue to attract capital. Globally, in the high net worth, ultra-high net worth segment, we see a lot of interest in India. Over the last two months, I have attended eight dinners of global boards who have come to India.

Also watch: Where must one invest in 2023? Sandeep Tandon on the themes to bet on in the new year

Over the last two years, a lot of Indians were looking to invest abroad because many of the tech giants-- Amazon, Microsoft etc – were galloping ahead in the post-pandemic era. But that sentiment has kind of mellowed down because of the carnage that we saw on NASDAQ last year. Now it is already at a low and perhaps there is a little more downside as the rate cycle continues to peak. Do you see some part of our money going out once again?

Yes, that's right. So that is genuine diversification. When you invest globally, you genuinely diversify. As a country, we've reached a stage where we are now global Indians.

So businesses are investing overseas. Individuals will look at investing overseas… One of the reasons that the flows (from Indian investors) reduced was that there was a cap placed on mutual funds and that cap was reached. But I think it (Indians investing abroad) is a good development.

But people can also invest through direct equities… right?

Yes, they can. But with the volatility… and information that is not easily available (it would be difficult for people to invest in equities directly). I think the way we are approaching it (international capital markets) from India is in a very structured manner. So Indian wealth management or financial services providers are coming out with products… we brought in our global funds into India. (So those products will make it easier for Indians to access the international markets.) So, to answer you in a nutshell, yes, international diversification will be a part of it.

Over the last one or two years, low interest rates seems to have benefitted equities. But now the complexion of debt has changed phenomenally, and perhaps we have one or two more rate hikes to go. Are investors thinking of switching big time to debt?

People are definitely looking at fixed income, because it has become a very attractive asset class. What was happening is, because interest rates were low, different kind of exotic debt products were coming in, and I feel the real risk there was higher and perceived risk was lower. But now with your AAA in the 7.5% range, suddenly your fixed income becomes a very attractive rate. So there my advice to investors would be still to be cautious, stay with good quality credit. But definitely it’s an asset class, both in India and overseas investors are looking at.

In U.S., again, fixed income has become attractive. You had a 0% regime across the world for a very long period of time. So there will be a shift of money, which will happen there. In India, the benefit we have is that our (extent of) financialisation is small. So we have a wider market. I think banks will attract deposits. We will gain as a nation. Our savings rate was going down, that should stabilise. With higher fixed income, people had gone back to consumption… (with interest rates going up) savings will come back.

What are you advising clients? Are there any pockets of opportunity in equity that look really attractive and perhaps could provide good hunting grounds as we go into next year?

In fixed income and opportunities in the AAA space, don't buy long term, but look at defined duration (fixed maturity plans). You have ones with two-year, three-year maturities (to stay invested for 12 months to 36 months)…. I think those are very attractive, because we have a flat yield curve. Your 10-year return and your 2-year return is virtually the same. In fact, we have an inverted yield curve. So, currently, I think this asset class looks good.

If COVID situations worsens, interest rates may come down a bit.

Are you saying that this year 8% from debt looks better compared to the risks that are stacked against the equity market?

The way to look at equities is (to look at) earnings' growth, which looks like it will be in the 8% to 12% region. This is my personal call… If I put myself in the shoes of an investor, if the US, Europe and China are facing a crisis, how can I as a country (not be impacted)… If all the buildings around you are in trouble, your house will also get impacted in some way. So currently, it looks like muted investment growth. So I would say to invest, to be a bit cautious in the next three to six months, see how events unfold, and then go about investing.

I think our banks are very strong. So banking looks pretty good. In terms of manufacturing, we’ve got our act together, again that’s an interesting space to be in.

The government continues to spend. We are very delicately poised with our current account deficit and fiscal (deficit). So we'll have to watch how this budget pans out. We are heading for an election in 18 months. So I would invest but gradually over the next three to six months. That would be my advice to investors would be and to have more realistic return expectations. Equity should still do better than any other asset class at this given point of time. But (investors have to have) more realistic return expectations.

You spoke about not letting complacency set in…

I think, as a country, we should be very proud of what has happened. We've had a stable currency. We have managed our fiscal situation well. Our current account deficit seems to be under control. Perception about India is excellent. I have never seen so much interest among global investors in India… (However) your success becomes your challenge, you know. And so we've got to keep working towards it as an economy. We should not feel that we have reached there (be complacent). Inequality of income is on the rise globally, so you've got to make sure that lower strata of the society is taken care of equally well… The leeway for the government is very little in terms of what they can do in terms of tax and so. But so far, touchwood, I think everything seems to be picture perfect.

Anything that would disappoint you in the coming Budget? The market has been kind of worried about capital gains tax. Any tweaks you are seeing there? Is that a big worry?

No, I feel this government has indicated that there will be stable policies, right. From what I read in the papers, they are talking about a uniform tax regime. There’s nothing wrong with that. I don't think there would be too many surprises in this Budget. I would not worry so much about the Budget as much as I would about some global event triggering some currency crisis. For most central banks today, maintaining their currency is the biggest challenge. What I would watch out for would be crude, how the China-US war is panning out and which way our interest rate is heading. I think that will have greater ramifications for us than the Budget, because we have a fairly stable policy regime now.

If you had to pick a risk that keeps you up night, what would that be?

I think the China–U.S. equation, because they are both giants. We are dependent on China, because again, it's a huge import (supplier). It's our neighbour. Then US is a very big trading partner for India. I think that is something we need to keep a watch on. Right now the situation seems to be benefiting us but if the challenge grows, then there could have a currency war or some such development. Right now things seem to be under control. On crude, we are neutral. We don't see it (crude prices) flaring up. What will make me very bullish on India is 15% to 20% fall in crude, then suddenly the whole game will change, raw material prices will fall. You know, we are price-led economy, so demand comes back and economic growth comes back.

As much as we had worried about crude last year, it has been a surprise. It has been benign…

Yes, absolutely. Again, full credit to our government on the way we've handled the situation, the way we've added the oil part of it. That is the single biggest factor that can change the economics for us.

Could you take a guess on the GDP growth rate?

I'm not the best guy in GDP, but I'm optimistic on the country.

Talking as an investor, what I see when I meet companies, when I meet businesses… they seem to be doing well. Everyone is thinking of expansion. So my gut feeling, from the clients that I meet, is that the situation is good and things are on track. Hopefully, backed by some manufacturing focus, we should be able to do well.

So you see private capex picking up in the next 12 months. You're saying all the entrepreneurs you meet are waiting to start investing…

Yes. People have started believing in the 10-year India story. That 10-year or a 15-year story was what was in doubt. Now, people have faith in the 10-year story. They say, "Look, whatever happens in the next 12 months, we are thinking for the next 10 years." I think that is the big change I've seen.

Since we are talking about industrials, the market is already pricing in a very strong recovery in that pocket. Do you think that that will pan out, that the expectation will be proven right?

The number of industrial stocks available are few. So you will see a lot more companies listing, more diversification… you will valuations regularising or there will be a time correction. We’ve had time correction for 12 to 18 months, we may have that for another six months. Then naturally your earnings normalise because then you have two years of earnings, we are looking at FY24, FY25. So I think you will see a lot more industrials listing, you will see a lot more businesses coming to the market, capital being raised and more options available to the investors or you may have some time correction. Some of these businesses will surprise us on the demand side. Businesses have been consolidating, demand has been built up and then suddenly the hockey stick curve kicks in. So I would I would hold these businesses.

Thank you so much, Ashish. It was great pleasure talking to you. On that note – optimistic, cautious?

Optimistic always… Cautiously optimistic.