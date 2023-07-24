MC Interview: RBL Bank’s MSME lending platform to go live by end-Q2FY24, says CEO R Subramaniakumar

R Subramaniakumar, Managing Director &; CEO at RBL Bank

Private-sector lender RBL Bank plans to set up a platform for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that will be operational by the end of the second quarter of FY24, said managing director and chief executive officer R Subramaniakumar.

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol post the bank’s Q1FY24 results, Subramaniakumar said the bank is confident about growing its net interest margin (NIM) and cutting bad loans further.

Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the sectoral growth in the April-June quarter?

In this quarter, we have seen the return of diversified growth. Growth is not confined to one or two areas. You see a growth of 8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in wholesale banking and a 34 percent growth in our retail business. Our credit card business is growing at 25 percent, and we see further growth here in the coming quarters.

On the housing and mortgage loan front, we are growing at a good pace. We are disbursing around Rs 700 crore. This trend is something which is likely to increase from what it was in the last and this quarter. Also, we are in the process of scaling our two-wheeler and four-wheeler portfolio, which will show results in the second quarter of FY24.

What is your outlook for the MSME and gold loan portfolios? How do you plan to expand the same?

We are in the process of setting up a platform for traditional MSME business. This will kick-start from the end of the second quarter of this financial year.

Currently, out of our 520 branches, only 250-300 are working on gold loans. With regard to gold loans, we are expanding it, making it available from every branch.

Market experts say the net interest margin (NIM) for banks will contract in FY24. How do you see that?

We believe that our mix of advances can help us in growing our NIMs. Currently, our retail and wholesale advances stand at 56 percent and 44 percent, respectively. We expect to grow our retail advances to 60-65 percent in the next couple of years. On the wholesale front, we are looking at doing more on the commercial end.

Currently, our NIM stands at 4.84 percent and we are confident of improving it by 10 bps every quarter. We are likely to see it touch the 5 percent mark in this financial year.

How is your credit card business doing?

Our credit card franchise is well-established and well-stabilised. We are growing at a range of 23-25 percent. We will continue growing this. We are looking at maintaining the balance between our credit card portfolio and other portfolios, mainly by rolling out new products.

Banks are aggressively working towards microfinance (MF) business. Some banks have acquired small MF entities. How do you see competition, considering you have a strong hold in this sector?

We have a stronghold in some geographies in this business. Further, we have also identified new geographies and the proportion of our business in the north-western states is higher than in the south. Here, we may look at expanding to southern states, like Andhra Pradesh, where we have no business as of now but we see potential.

In terms of competition, we have an established business and we see our growth expanding from Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 every quarter.

Lastly, what would be your guidance on asset quality, deposit and credit growth for FY24?

We have seen our gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and net non-performing assets (NNPAs) coming down sequentially and YoY. Going forward, we are confident of reducing them.

As far as deposits are concerned, we see a growth of 18 percent to 20 percent in this financial year.