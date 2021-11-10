MC Interview: Khan Academy eyes 10X growth in three years, to focus on digital education in vernaculars: Sandeep Bapna

Sandip Bapna, Managing Director, Khan Academy India.

Edtech platform Khan Academy, which entered India in 2016, aims at growing 10X in the next three years.

Sandip Bapna, Managing Director, Khan Academy India, says the US-headquartered edtech platform will continue as a non-commercial and frugal organisation that focuses on impact, and underlines that vernacular and digital are the way forward in India’s school sector.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Bapna explained his growth plan, the future of edtech in schools space, and how his organisation is targeting government schools in partnership with states.

Q. How is the edtech adoption shaping up at the government school space, which accounts for a bulk of the school sector?

A: Some ideas, which seemed impractical and infeasible even though they were good, has gained currency. I see technology in education in that light. Pre-pandemic when you talk to the government schools, infra was a challenge, but things are gradually changing. There was confusion initially. But students were quick to adapt, teachers are now more comfortable using tools and digital materials. As schools are reopening…we see the mindset towards edtech has changed. Acceptance and adoption of technology have gained currency among authorities, teachers, schools and parents. This is the beginning of a multi-year change. We see it as a decade long impact, and mostly in the positive direction.

Q. One of the barriers to edtech is the lack of resources in vernaculars where most of the schools operate. How are you addressing it?

A: Yes, one of the significant barriers is the lack of content in the language of the schools. We are pushing harder on that in the past 18 months. We have helped create a whole Punjabi site with support from the state, and more than 300,000 students are using it on a monthly basis. Maharashtra has followed suit and is building a whole Khan Academy Marathi platform; Assam has just begun. We are having interactions with a few more states. I am hoping that in the next two to three years, nine out of 10 students will have access to science and math in their preferred language.

Q. Khan Academy entered India as an edtech player in English, then you ventured into Hindi and now talking about Punjabi, Marathi, and Assamese. Are you diversifying through vernaculars?

A: We are now in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi. Marathi and Assamese are beginning to happen, and others are in the pipeline. We figured out that in six to seven months states can create whole Khan Academy content in their language through partnership. It’s not just content, but gamified structures, teachers’ tools, analytics etc. Our go-to strategy is localisation and adoption.

In two to three years’ time, Khan Academy India should be in at least 10 languages other than English. Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bangla are some of them I am optimistic about. Our model is to work with the states, convince them, and they should be localising it. We are not blindly going and telling to create content – the state has to be on the same page. The biggest users, for us, are the students in government schools. When we localise, we recreate content, exercises, assessments to contextualise it. Not dub the English ones.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next three to five years?

A: The first five years were about learning and building the foundation. In the next three to five years you will see hyper growth of Khan Academy in India. We started with 12 schools in Rajasthan through a pilot, we are already in over 8,000 schools. Khan Academy in India is catering to 12 lakh students, and in three years, we shall grow by 10X. Our focus is vernaculars, impact in government schools in math and science, and reaching out to budget private schools. We are non-commercial, our budget is limited and we work in partnership with states.

Q. Do you see digital content in vernaculars as the way forward?

A: There is no other way. In 2017, less than 1 percent of our learning time was happening in vernaculars, and we have already crossed 20 percent threshold in the last few months. In two or three years, I expect our usage time will be 50 percent in (regional) languages. Going forward, consumption of education technology content in regional language will grow further.

Q. So, vernacular and digital is the future for ed-tech and schools?

A: yes, it is.

Q. As physical campuses open, are we going to see subdued growth of edtech?

A: Let me talk about Khan Academy – before the pandemic we were considered as supplementary. Now, blended model comprising physical-digital is the way. As people see the efficacy and impact, it will grow. People and authorities will continue to realise that -- yes physical is great, but digital is improving efficiency, it is improving teachers’ capacity, and the overall school outcome.