 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Interview | Inflation has not hurt demand, says Tata Starbucks CEO

Rohit Vaid
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Footfalls at the coffeehouse’s stores are above pre-pandemic levels after it opened more than 50 stores in India in FY22

Starbucks India CEO Sushant Dash pointed out that while walk-ins have increased, delivery numbers have also remained high (File Image)

Starbucks in India has surpassed pre-pandemic footfall levels and will continue to expand in the country, CEO Sushant Dash told Moneycontrol in an interview. India remains one of the fastest-growing markets for Starbucks globally, he said.

Footfalls at Starbucks stores exceeded customer visits in 2019-20. Dash said Starbucks in India has been ahead of its pre-Covid numbers from the start of the year. Currently, the coffee company serves almost 330,000 customers every week.

Recovery

Dash said the Starbucks in India, a joint venture with the Tatas, has conducted normal business for some time now. However, the rate of recovery differed depending on the segment.

“Stores in office spaces took a bit more time to recover because a lot of people worked from home. Then the hybrid model started and now we are seeing that people are going back to their normal office schedule,” he said.

Expansion