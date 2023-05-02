 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | Fly91 wants to create culture of collaboration in Indian aviation: CEO Chacko

Yaruqhullah Khan
May 02, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

The new airline’s aim is to tie up with larger airlines and fly passengers to underserved places in the neighbourhood of its base in Goa.

Fly91, a new regional airline, is betting big on the growth of tourism in and around Goa and the expected expansion of the Indian aviation sector. Regional aviation needs professional players and it is one of the spaces that Fly91 wants to fill, CEO Manoj Chacko told Moneycontrol.

Fly91 will focus on collaborating with larger airlines to provide last-mile connectivity to smaller towns around Goa, said Chacko, an aviation veteran, who was formerly executive vice-president of Kingfisher Airlines.

Chacko joined hands with Harsha Raghavan, former Fairfax India head, to launch Just UDO (just fly) Aviation, which is behind Fly91. Raghavan’s investment firm Convergent Finance pledged Rs 200 crore as the project outlay for the upcoming airline.

Over the next two to three weeks, Fly91 will apply for an air operator permit and hopes to start flying in October-December from Goa’s Manohar International Airport at Mopa with two ATR 72-600 turboprop jets.