MC Insider: Zerodha of algo trading, twist in EV tale, epic mixup in IT, all in the family and more

DID HE REALLY REJECT PETROL?

This CEO has been on an overdrive to make India reject petrol with his swanky range of electric two-wheelers. Quite the twist in the tale after saying for years that he is building a future where people need not own vehicles. In fact, Moneycontrol learns that the CEO, who famously said he will never own a car, is now the proud owner of a Toyota Vellfire, a luxurious hybrid offering from the Japanese carmaker that is priced in the same range as a Mercedes V- Class. Well, there’s a second twist in the tale—the Vellfire needs a petrol motor to provide charge, as the hybrid motor only provides supplementary power. It helps cut down emissions and increases mileage alright. But that is not really a rejection of petrol, isn’t it?

